PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider Land Use Code Text Amendments from Module 2 of the Land Use Code rewrite project.
Project: Chaffee County Land Use Code Rewrite Project: Module 2 (Subdivision Standards, Development Standards, Administration)
Request: Review and adoption of Module 2 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 PM.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The hearing begins at 9:00 AM. This matter will not be heard before 10:00 AM, and will be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Drafts of the proposed text code amendments are available for written public comments at www.togetherchaffeecounty.org. Additional information regarding the specifics of these amendments is available in the Planning and Zoning Department, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO. You may find additional meeting agenda items, when published, on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may provide written comments at www.togetherchaffeecounty.org or via email to mcottom@chaffeecounty.org, or present your concerns at the public meeting. Comments through www.togetherchaffeecounty.org shall be accepted through July 30, 2023. Other written comments must be submitted no later than the Monday before the hearing at 8:00 AM to allow sufficient time for the Commissioners to receive the comments.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commissioners regarding these amendments while the application is pending. Such contact is considered ex-parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the proposed text amendments will result in a change to the Land Use Code.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 13, 2023
