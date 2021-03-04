PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider proposed Code Amendments to Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code by the addition of a new subsection 16.05.5.3.6 concerning water dedications and fees-in-lieu for development. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 or by telephone at 1-301-715-8592, using Pin Number 971317 and meeting ID 880 7504 8459.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 4, 2021
