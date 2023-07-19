PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21-.5-101CRS, the personal property of Sanford & Teresa Sutfin, PO Box 4762, Buena Vista, CO 81211, in storage unit #4, 12800 CR 314, Buena Vista (Johnson Village), CO 81211 will be disposed of by 12800 CR 314, LLC, 7660 CR 141D, Salida, CO 81201 on Friday, July 21, 2023, unless all monies due are paid before said date. This notice will appear in The Chaffe County Times Newspaper in Chaffee County on Thursday, July 13, 2023 and Thursday,
July 20, 2023. A copy of this notice is being provided to the Chaffee County Sheriff, as required by law.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 13 and 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.