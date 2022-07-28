PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Dale A. Fraser, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR030022

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Dallas Fraser, Personal Representative

c/o Ann Jefferson,

Attorney for Personal Representative

Johnston Van Arsdale Martin PLLC

315 W. Main St.

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

Ann Jefferson, Attorney for

Personal Representative

Johnston Van Arsdale Martin PLLC

315 W. Main St., Buena Vista, CO 81211

Phone Number: (719) 792-0578

E-mail: ann@jvamlaw.com

FAX Number: (719) 792-0578

Atty. Reg. #: 44695

Published in The Chaffee County Times July 21, 28 and August 4

