PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Karen Bowers, a.k.a. Karen Ericcson, a.k.a. Karen Knowles, Deceased
Case Number: 21 PR 30010
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative, or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 22, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kenneth Scott, Attorney for Personal Representative Rhonda Funston
P.O. Box 4046
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone Number (719) 395-9232
E-mail: kscott@scottlawofficespc.com
FAX Number (719) 395-9234
Atty. Reg. #: 24403
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 22, 29 and May 6, 2021
