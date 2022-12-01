PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William G. Mehos, Deceased

Case Number 22PR16

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado, on or before March 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mark S. Mehos

Personal Representative

1080 Love Court

Boulder, CO 80303

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Fred J. Diss, Esq. Reg. # 16509

Ashley L. Thompson, Esq. Reg. # 44059

ROBINSON, DISS AND CLOWDUS, P.C.

3200 Cherry Creek South Drive, Suite 340

Denver, CO 80209

Phone: 303-861-4154

Fax: 303-860-8654

Email: fjdiss@lektax.com

Email: althompson@lektax.com

Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 24 and December 1, 2022

