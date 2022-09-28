PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ralph Donald Taylor a/k/a Ralph D. Taylor a/k/a R. Donald Taylor a/k/a R. Don Taylor a/k/a Donald Taylor, Deceased
Case Number 21PR30025
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 16, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Ross D. Taylor, Personal Representative
5418 Lee Avenue
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Christopher B. Tremaroli
Attorney for Personal Representative
1025 W. Fillmore, Suite D
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone Number: 719-635-9970
E-mail: christremaroli@ttmsta.com
FAX Number 719-442-2310
Atty Reg. #: 17085
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 15, 22 and 29, 2022
