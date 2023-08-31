PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sylvia F. Cole , Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30047
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before December 31, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Sarah Ross, personal representative
c/o John Ferguson
1999 Broadway Ste 770
Denver CO 80202
John A.M. Ferguson #53263
John Ferguson PLC
For Sarah Ross
1999 Broadway Ste 1400
Denver CO 80202
720-593-9202
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 31, September 7 and 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.