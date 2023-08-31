PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Sylvia F. Cole , Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30047

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before December 31, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Sarah Ross, personal representative

c/o John Ferguson

1999 Broadway Ste 770

Denver CO 80202

John A.M. Ferguson #53263

John Ferguson PLC

For Sarah Ross

1999 Broadway Ste 1400

Denver CO 80202

720-593-9202

john@johnfergusonplc.com

Published in The Chaffee County Times August 31, September 7 and 14, 2023

