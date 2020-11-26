PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Percival Fowler III, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30040
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado, on or before March 12, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Date: November 3, 2020 Signature of Personal Representative
or Attorney
Steven M. Fowler, Personal Representative
c/o J. Casey Martin
Balcomb & Green, PC
PO Box 5039
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 12, 19 and 26, 2020
