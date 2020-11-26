 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Charles Percival Fowler III, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30040

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado, on or before March 12, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Date: November 3, 2020            Signature of Personal Representative

or Attorney

Steven M. Fowler, Personal Representative

c/o J. Casey Martin

Balcomb & Green, PC

PO Box 5039

Buena Vista, CO  81211

Published in The Chaffee County Times November 12, 19 and 26, 2020

