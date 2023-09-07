PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jeffrey Connor Shacklett, a/k/ Jeffrey C. Shacklett, a/k/a Jeffrey Shacklett, a/k/a Jeff Shacklett, a/k/a Mohan Ramprasad, a/k/a Mohan Shacklett, a/k/a Mo Shacklett, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 7, 2024, or the claims may be forever barred.

Alan E. Shacklett, Personal Representative

c/o Michael Eidelson, Esq. #52381

Evolved Legal, LLC

3900 East Mexico Avenue, Suite 300

Denver, CO 80210

Phone Number: 720-445-6636

Email: michael@evolved-legal.com

Attorney for Applicant, Alan E. Shacklett

Published in The Chaffee County Times September 7, 14 and 21, 2023

