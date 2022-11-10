PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of MARION KENNETH FORREST, aka MARION K. FORREST, aka MARION FORREST, aka M.K. FORREST, aka KEN FORREST, Deceased
Case Number 22PR30035
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 27, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kerry B. Rodaway, Personal Representative
c/o 3801 E. Florida Ave.,Ste. 906
Denver, CO 80210
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Matthew P. Zanotelli, Esq.
Meurer Law Offices, P.C.
3801 E. Florida Avenue, Suite 906
Denver, CO 80210
Phone Number: (303) 991-3544
E-mail: matt@meurerlawoffices.com
FAX Number: (720) 330-1024
Atty. Reg. #: 43197
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 27, November 3 and 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.