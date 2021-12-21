PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of PATRICIA ILENE BARNETT, a/k/a Patricia Barnett, Pat Barnett, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR39
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 9, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Rose Ann Shannon
Personal Representative
4875 East Atlantic Place
Denver, CO 80222
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 9, 16 and 23, 2021
