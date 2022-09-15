PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Ralph Donald Taylor a/k/a Ralph D. Taylor a/k/a R. Donald Taylor a/k/a R. Don Taylor a/k/a Donald Taylor, Deceased

Case Number 21PR30025

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 16, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Ross D. Taylor, Personal Representative

5418 Lee Avenue

Downers Grove, IL  60515

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Christopher B. Tremaroli

Attorney for Personal Representative

1025 W. Fillmore, Suite D

Colorado Springs, CO  80907

Phone Number: 719-635-9970

E-mail: christremaroli@ttmsta.com

FAX Number 719-442-2310

Atty Reg. #: 17085

Published in The Chaffee County Times September 15, 22 and 29, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.