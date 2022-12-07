PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Harold Engelbrecht, Deceased

Case Number 22PR24

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before  April 15, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Les Engelbrecht

7115 Johnson Circle

Niwot,  CO  80503

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Les Engelbrecht

7115 Johnson Circle

Niwot, Colorado  80503

Phone Number:  720-317-5729

E-mail:  les.geemail@gmail.com

FAX Number:  N/A

Atty. Reg. #:  N/A

Published in The Chaffee County Times December 8, 15 and 22, 2022

