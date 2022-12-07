PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Harold Engelbrecht, Deceased
Case Number 22PR24
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 15, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Les Engelbrecht
7115 Johnson Circle
Niwot, CO 80503
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Les Engelbrecht
7115 Johnson Circle
Niwot, Colorado 80503
Phone Number: 720-317-5729
E-mail: les.geemail@gmail.com
FAX Number: N/A
Atty. Reg. #: N/A
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 8, 15 and 22, 2022
