PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Linda K. Johnson, a/k/a Linda Kassebaum Johnson, a/k/a Linda Josephine Johnson, a/k/a Linda J. Johnson, a/k/a Linda Johnson, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30049
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before June 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Margot T. Johnson
3591 18th St.
San Francisco, CA 94119
Amy M. Danneil, Esq.
2373 Central Park Blvd, Suite 100
Denver, CO 80238
Phone Number: 303 803 1055
E-mail: amy@danneillawpc.com
Atty. Reg. #: 35942
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 25 and March 4 and 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.