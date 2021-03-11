PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Linda K. Johnson, a/k/a Linda Kassebaum Johnson, a/k/a Linda Josephine Johnson, a/k/a Linda J. Johnson, a/k/a Linda Johnson, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30049

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before June 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Margot T. Johnson

3591 18th St.

San Francisco, CA 94119

Amy M. Danneil, Esq.

2373 Central Park Blvd, Suite 100

Denver, CO 80238

Phone Number: 303 803 1055

E-mail: amy@danneillawpc.com

Atty. Reg. #: 35942

Published in The Chaffee County Times February 25 and March 4 and 11, 2021

 

