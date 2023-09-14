PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jeffrey Connor Shacklett, a/k/ Jeffrey C. Shacklett, a/k/a Jeffrey Shacklett, a/k/a Jeff Shacklett, a/k/a Mohan Ramprasad, a/k/a Mohan Shacklett, a/k/a Mo Shacklett, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30020
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 7, 2024, or the claims may be forever barred.
Alan E. Shacklett, Personal Representative
c/o Michael Eidelson, Esq. #52381
Evolved Legal, LLC
3900 East Mexico Avenue, Suite 300
Denver, CO 80210
Phone Number: 720-445-6636
Email: michael@evolved-legal.com
Attorney for Applicant, Alan E. Shacklett
Michael Eidelson, Esq. #52381
Evolved Legal, LLC
3900 East Mexico Avenue
Suite 300
Denver, CO 80210
Phone Number: 720-445-6636
Email: michael@evolved-legal.com
FAX Number: N/A
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 7, 14 and 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.