PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of PATRICIA ILENE BARNETT, a/k/a Patricia Barnett, Pat Barnett, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR39

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 9, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Rose Ann Shannon

Personal Representative

4875 East Atlantic Place

Denver, CO 80222

Published in The Chaffee County Times December 9, 16 and 23, 2021

