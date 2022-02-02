PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Yasuko Nonaka, Deceased
Case Number 2021 PR 30046
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 20, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Patricia S. Nelson, Personal Representative
c/o Katz, Look & Onorato, P.C.
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1100
Denver, CO 80203
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Katz, Look & Onorato, P.C.
Michael M. Katz #5127
Klaralee R. Charlton #45086
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1100
Denver, Colorado 80203
Phone Number: 303-832-1900
FAX Number: 303-863-0412
E-mail: mkatz@thedenverlawyers.com
kcharlton@thedenverlawyers.com
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 20, 27 and February 3, 2022
