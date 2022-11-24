PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William G. Mehos, Deceased
Case Number 22PR16
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado, on or before March 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mark S. Mehos
Personal Representative
1080 Love Court
Boulder, CO 80303
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Fred J. Diss, Esq. Reg. # 16509
Ashley L. Thompson, Esq. Reg. # 44059
ROBINSON, DISS AND CLOWDUS, P.C.
3200 Cherry Creek South Drive, Suite 340
Denver, CO 80209
Phone: 303-861-4154
Fax: 303-860-8654
Email: fjdiss@lektax.com
Email: althompson@lektax.com
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 24 and December 1, 2022
