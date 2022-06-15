PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patricia J. Humpfer, aka Patricia Jean Humpfer, aka Patricia Humpfer, aka Pat Humpfer, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30021, Div. 2

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before October 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Nicole Bourgeois

Personal Representative

c/o Scott Grosscup

Balcomb & Green, PC

PO Drawer 790

Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

Attorney:

Scott A. Grosscup

BALCOMB & GREEN, P.C.

P.O. Drawer 790

Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

Phone Number: 970.945.6546

FAX Number: 970.945.8902

E-mail: sgrosscup@balcombgreen.com

Atty. Reg. #: 35871

Published in The Chaffee County Times June 16, 23 and 30, 2022

