 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Yasuko Nonaka, Deceased

Case Number 2021 PR 30046

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 20, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Patricia S. Nelson, Personal Representative

c/o Katz, Look & Onorato, P.C.

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1100

Denver, CO 80203

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Katz, Look & Onorato, P.C.

Michael M. Katz #5127

Klaralee R. Charlton #45086

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1100

Denver, Colorado 80203

Phone Number: 303-832-1900

FAX Number: 303-863-0412

E-mail: mkatz@thedenverlawyers.com

kcharlton@thedenverlawyers.com

Published in The Chaffee County Times January 20, 27 and February 3, 2022

