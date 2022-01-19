PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Billy E. Hoff, a/k/a Billy Ed Hoff, Deceased
Case Number 2021-PR-30040
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 20, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.
s/s Ed Hartshorn
Larry E. Hoff, through attorney Ed Hartshorn
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
P.O. Box 1502
Fairplay, CO 80440
Phone Number: 719-836-0100
E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com
FAX Number: 719-362-4272
Atty. Reg. #: 25402
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 20, 27 and February 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.