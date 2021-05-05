PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Karen Bowers, a.k.a. Karen Ericcson, a.k.a. Karen Knowles, Deceased

Case Number: 21 PR 30010

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative, or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before  August 22, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kenneth Scott, Attorney for Personal Representative Rhonda Funston

P.O. Box 4046

Buena Vista, CO  81211

Kenneth Scott, Attorney for Personal Representative Rhonda Funston

P.O. Box 4046

Buena Vista, CO  81211

Phone Number (719) 395-9232

E-mail: kscott@scottlawofficespc.com

FAX Number (719) 395-9234

Atty. Reg. #: 24403

Published in The Chaffee County Times April 22, 29 and May 6, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.