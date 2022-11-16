PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Scott B. Whitcomb., Deceased
Case Number 2022PR030039
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before March 18, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Ann Jefferson
Karen L. Ball, Personal Representative
c/o Ann Jefferson, Attorney for Personal Representative
Johnston Van Arsdale Martin PLLC
315 W. Main St.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Ann Jefferson, Attorney for Personal Representative
Johnston Van Arsdale Martin PLLC
315 W. Main St.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone Number: (719) 792-0578
E-mail: ann@jvamlaw.com
FAX Number: (719) 792-0578
Atty. Reg. #: 44695
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 24 and December 1, 2022
