PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patricia J. Humpfer, aka Patricia Jean Humpfer, aka Patricia Humpfer, aka Pat Humpfer, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30021, Div. 2
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before October 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Nicole Bourgeois
Personal Representative
c/o Scott Grosscup
Balcomb & Green, PC
PO Drawer 790
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Attorney:
Scott A. Grosscup
BALCOMB & GREEN, P.C.
P.O. Drawer 790
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Phone Number: 970.945.6546
FAX Number: 970.945.8902
E-mail: sgrosscup@balcombgreen.com
Atty. Reg. #: 35871
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 16, 23 and 30, 2022
