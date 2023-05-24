PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND ELECTORS OF THE BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT:
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a petition for inclusion of the following described property has been filed with the Buena Vista Sanitation District by Brian Dupuis. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on June 20th 2023, before the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors, at which time all persons interested shall attend and show cause in writing why the petition should not be granted.
A copy of the petition and the legal description are on file in the Buena Vista Sanitation District office, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, for public inspection.
Legal Description as follows:
Lot No. 2 Benn & Smith Family Trusts-Allen-Chaffee County Boundary Line Adjustment per plat recorded January 19, 2016 as Reception No. 424686
Chaffee County, Colorado
As know by street and number as: 26200 CR 301, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Tara Espinoza, Office Administrator
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.