PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF REVISED RATE SCHEDULE PROVISIONS
SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.
29780 North US Highway 24, P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
In accordance with Senate Bill 139 adopted by the Colorado Legislature effective July 1, 1981, SDCEA surcharges electric customers within the Town of Buena Vista a percentage of their gross revenues to recover the franchise fee required by Town of Buena Vista Ordinance No. 1, Series of 2023, dated February 14, 2023.
Applicable to rate schedule provisions in Rate Schedule No. 1 – General Service Residential; Rate Schedule No. 2 – General Service Non-Residential; Rate Schedule No. 3 – Large Power Service; Rate Schedule No. 4 – Lighting; Rate Schedule No. 5 – Electric Vehicles; Rate Schedule No. 7 – Time-of-Use Rate; Rate Schedule No. 8 – Large Power Energy + Demand Time of Day; Rate Schedule No. 9 – Commercial EV Charging; Rate Schedule No. 10 – Heating Season Declining Block Rate; Rate Schedule No. 11 – Trout Creek Community Solar Program Non-Residential and Rate Schedule No. 12 – Trout Creek Community Solar Program; Rate Schedule No. 13 – Wildfire Mitigation Rider.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 8, 2023
