PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
JOYCE E MARLOW
14110 E PROGRESS WAY
AURORA, CO 80015-1134
WALLACE ARTHUR W & GYDA BERNICE REV TRUST
14110 E PROGRESS WAY
AURORA, CO 80015-1134
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to JAMES L & WANDA L TREAT the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
EMERALD LODE NO.7963 SILVERSIDE MD
B404 P572 B456 P139 140 B516 P648 B516 P941
REC 258732 415127 TREASURER
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JAMES L & WANDA L TREAT.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said
property for the year 2015;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JOYCE E MARLOW and WALLACE ARTHUR W & GYDA BERNICE REV TRUST for said year 2015;
That said JAMES L & WANDA L TREAT on the 12th day of November 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to JAMES L & WANDA L TREAT on the 12th day of May 2021, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Chaffee County Times on January 7, 2021, January 14, 2021 and January 21, 2021.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 30th day of December 2020
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.