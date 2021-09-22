PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
LOGUE FAMILY PARTNERSHIP
C/O PHYLLIS MCCLAIN
2887 CKODRE RD
RUNGE, TX 78151-4265
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to OHAD BUKAI the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 3 MT HARVARD VALLEY DEVELOPMENT SUB B 502 P 388 TREASURER
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OHAD BUKAI.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said
property for the year 2017;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LOGUE FAMILY PARTNERSHIP for said year 2017;
That said OHAD BUKAI on the 27th day of July 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to OHAD BUKAI on the 19th day of January 2022, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Chaffee County Times on September 23, 2021, September 30, 2021 and October 7, 2021.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 14th day of September 2021
/s/ Jolene Ellis
Jolene Ellis, Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
