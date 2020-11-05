PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having lnterest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom lt May Concern, and more especially to:
R J & MARY I FISHEL
C/O EVELYN L MOORE
4561 SAULSBURY
WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80033
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to MELANIE MILAM ROTH the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 8 BLK 11
ST ELMO
B232 P215
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore lo MELANIE MILAM ROTH.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said
property for the year 2012;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of R J & MARY I FISHEL for said year 2012;
That said MELANIE MILAM ROTH on the 14th day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to MELANIE MILAM ROTH on the 24th day of February 2021, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Chaffee County Times on October 22, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 5, 2020.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 15th day of October 2020
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
