PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ROBERT J HILLEARY

8775 MEADOW CREEK DR

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO 80125-2919

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to MELANIE MILAM ROTH the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:

BLACK VENUS  NO.3185

LAKE CREEK  MD

REC 304520 304896

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MELANIE MILAM ROTH.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ROBERT J HILLEARY for said year 2016;

That said MELANIE MILAM ROTH on the 14th day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to MELANIE MILAM ROTH on the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.

This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Chaffee County Times  on October 29, 2020, November 5, 2020 and November 12, 2020.

SEAL

Witness my hand this 19th day of October 2020

/s/ Dee Dee Copper

Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado

