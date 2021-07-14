PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
HISTORIC SURVEY PUBLIC OUTREACH MEETING
The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting a public meeting at the Community Center to discuss the draft results of the Architectural and Historical Surveys conducted by Front Range Associates for 30 properties in downtown Buena Vista on Thursday July 29, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The public is invited to also attend using a computer or by phone. The zoom virtual meeting information will be posted on the Historic Preservation Commission’s webpage by July 12th at: https://www.buenavistaco.gov/2427/Historic-Preservation-Commission.
Front Range Associates will present the work they’ve performed to date on those residential properties and discuss the draft surveys before they are presented to the Board of Trustees to complete the grant for the Town from History Colorado.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner Mark Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 15, 2021
