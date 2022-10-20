PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
ON CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT’S
PARTICIPATION IN THE FAMLI PROGRAM
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at 7:00 p.m. on November 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District ("District") will hold a public meeting to consider whether to participate in Colorado’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act (“FAMLI”) program. Prior to the Board’s vote on the matter, the Board will take comments from any interested individual prior to or during the public meeting.
The public meeting will be held the Town of Poncha Town Hall, located at 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, Colorado. Questions or comments prior to the public meeting should be directed to Robert Bertram, Fire Chief, at rbertram@chaffeecountyfire.org or (719) 395-6545. The Board of Directors may continue the public meeting to a subsequent meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Robert Bertram
Fire Chief
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
