PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
The Historic Preservation Commission, together with Town staff, will host a working session meeting open to the public on Thursday, October 6th, at 5:30 pm at the Community Center (715 E. Main St.).
This meeting will continue to seek engagement and feedback on the topic of regulating design standards for East Main Street. Learn more information and find the proposed code amendments at my-BV.com/history-lives-here.
For questions, contact Joseph Teipel, Planning Director, at (719) 581-1054 or jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 22 and 29, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.