PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
Town staff, together with developer Fading West, will host a 2nd public input meeting on Tuesday, May 31st, at 5:30 pm at the Community Center (715 E. Main St.).
This meeting will present a new conceptual plan for the Carbonate Street development and seek further community feedback on the layout, design, and composition of the development. Food will be provided.
For questions, contact Joseph Teipel, Planning Director, at (719) 581-1054 or jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.