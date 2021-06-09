PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A REVIEW FOR A PROPERTY POTENTIALLY ELIGIBLE FOR HISTORIC DESIGNATION
This notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held via Zoom before the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Commission will review an application for an alteration permit for a building potentially eligible for historic designation by Megan and Brad Kingman for the property located at 420 East Main Street per Section 19-14 of the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code.
Members of the Historic Preservation Commission and Town staff will be meeting at the Community Center. The public will attend the meeting virtually. To participate you must attend the meeting virtually. The link for the meeting can be found at the Town of Buena Vista website for the Historic Preservation Commission at: https://www.buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter/Historic-Preservation-Commission-12.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at MDoering@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 10, 2021
