PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to consider proposed Code Amendments to Chapter 6 and Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code concerning short-term rentals.
The Board of Trustees meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, and are open to the public. Staff and the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually.
To attend the meeting virtually or to participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings, you must connect to the video conference.
Conferencing Access Information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 Password: 971317
Listen via phone at 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459 Password: 971317
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Special Projects Manager Joel Benson at jbenson@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 12, 2021
