PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider proposed Code Amendments to Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code concerning large and small multifamily uses and defining a new residential definition for single room occupancy uses.
The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center. Staff and the Public can attend virtually using Zoom. The link for the meeting can be found at the Town of Buena Vista website for the Planning & Zoning Commission at: https://www.buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission-Agendas-M-4.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner Mark Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 21, 2021
