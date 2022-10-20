PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR SOUTH MAIN PUD AMENDMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider an amendment to the South Main Planned Unit Development zoning text and Development Agreement. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Members of the Board of Trustees will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend in-person or virtually using Zoom, which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/w/88075048459, or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode 971317 and meeting ID 880 7504 8459.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.