PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON THE APPROPRIATION OF ADDITIONAL MONEY TO AND THE EXPENDITURE
OF ADDITIONAL MONEY FROM THE CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER PENSION FUND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a proposed supplemental budget concerning the appropriation of additional money to and expenditure of additional money from the Chaffee County Fire Protection District Volunteer Firefighter Pension Fund for fiscal year 2021 has been submitted to the Board of Directors. A copy of the proposed Supplemental 2021 Budget has been filed in the District’s administrative offices at the address below, where the proposed Supplemental 2021 Budget is open for public inspection. Adoption of the proposed Supplemental 2021 Budget will be considered at 7:00 p.m. at the July 5, 2022 regular meeting of the District Board. The meeting will be conducted in person at the address below and through an electronic audio/video platform:
Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall
333 Burnett Ave
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Via Zoom Conference
Meeting ID: 656 032 0649
Phone Number: (346) 248-7799
Passcode: 1976
Any interested electors of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed Supplemental 2021 Budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to final adoption of the Supplemental 2021 Budget.
ORDER OF THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS OF THE CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: Mary Brown
President of the Board of Directors
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.