PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider minor amendments to the Municipal Code Chapters 16 relating to special use permits, minor subdivisions, group homes, accessory dwelling unit requirements, and to Chapters 16 and 19 relating to architectural design review of development located along East Main Street. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Members of the planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the Central Colorado Regional Airport Terminal 2nd Floor Conference Room located at 27960 County Road 319. Staff and the Public can attend the meeting virtually using Zoom which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85826686080 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode BuenaVista and meeting ID 858 2668 6080.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at mdoering@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 31, 2022
