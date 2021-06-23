PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A
VARIANCE TO THE CHAFFEE COUNTY
ON-SITE WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM REGULATIONS
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, will hold a Public Hearing to consider an application for a variance to the Chaffee County On-site Wastewater System Regulations.
Name of Project: Riverside Grill Board of Health Variance
Applicant: Fish Bridge, LLC/Jon Donaldson River Runners LTD; and Kevin Meadows, Riverside Grill
Location: 24070 County Road 301, Buena Vista
Zone: Rural Commercial/Recreational (RCR)
Request: To allow a graywater holding tank for a handwashing station that will be pumped out on an as-needed basis. The handwashing station is lower than the On-site Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS); this variance would avoid the need for a pump.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any concerns or comments, you may contact staff, write a letter, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Letters or emails need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 24, 2021
