PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON THE PROPOSED AMENDED 2022 BUDGET CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed amended budget for fiscal year 2022 has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Chaffee County Fire Protection District. A copy of the proposed amended 2022 budget has been filed in the administrative office of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, 499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Colorado, where it is open for public inspection.
A public hearing on final adoption of the proposed amended 2022 budget will be considered at a Public Hearing scheduled during the regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at Town of Poncha Spring Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, Colorado on May 2, 2023 at 7 pm.
Any interested elector of Chaffee County Fire Protection District may file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the proposed amended 2022 budget on May 2, 2023.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 20, 2023
