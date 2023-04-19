PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF
ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: Xcel Energy 9255 Transmission Line Height Variance
Applicants: Public Service Company, dba Xcel Energy; represented by Brooke Hines, Burns & McDonnell
Location: Chaffee/Lake County line to the Twin Lakes Substation (Phase 1) and Twin Lakes Substation to Otero Tap (Phase 2)
Zones: Recreational, Rural, and Residential
Appeal: A height variance from thirty five (35) feet to between sixty six (66) and one hundred six (106) feet to allow replacement of transmission line structures built in the 1960s with monopoles and associated conductor/wire.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting:
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may write send a comment to the planner by email, drop off a paper copy, or present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual Board of Adjustment members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 20, 2023
