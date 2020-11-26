PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE

CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:

Name of Project: 106 Neighbors Lane Access Appeal of Administrative Interpretation

Applicants: Samuel & Marissa Starr and Michael Senter

Location: 106 Neighbors Lane, Buena Vista

Zone: Residential

Appeal: Access to 106 Neighbors Lane through 20’ roadway created by Cottonwood Subdivision by 1956 plat, as a result of the Allen-Kilborn Lot Line Adjustment. Staff review of deeds and the plat of Cottonwood Subdivision determined that the road shall be and remain open as a public way.

Board of Adjustment Hearing: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.  To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.

Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org.  All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.

Published in The Chaffee County Times November 26, 2020

