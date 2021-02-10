PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: Xcel Energy 6905 Transmission Line Height Variance
Applicants: Public Service Company, dba Xcel Energy; represented by Derek Holscher, Burns & McDonnell
Location: Along the existing transmission line, coming into Chaffee County from Saguache County, generally paralleling Highway 285 on the west side, and ending at the Public Service/Xcel Energy Substation at 11200 Highway 50, Poncha Springs
Zone: Recreational & Rural
Appeal: A height variance from thirty five (35) feet up to one hundred fifteen (115) feet to allow replacement of transmission line structures built in 1957 with monopoles and associated conductor/wire.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 11, 2021
