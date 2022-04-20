PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Hearing
for the Buena Vista Water Treatment Plant
Buena Vista, Colorado
Date: May 24, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Community Center Pinon Room
Address: 715 E Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Topic: Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project and Environmental Assessment
A public hearing will be conducted for informing citizens and soliciting public input, written or oral, regarding the Buena Vista Water Treatment Plant Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Expansion Project.
The Town of Buena Vista (Town) owns and operates a 1.0 million gallon per day (MGD) Water Treatment Plant (WTP), that treats infiltration gallery (IG) water from Gorrel Meadows. The Town would like to expand their IG and WTP to 2.5 MGD. The expansion of the IG and WTP will include the installation of two new IG laterals, transfer pumps, a raw water booster pump station, cartridge filters, and onsite sodium hypochlorite generation system for disinfection. The project is applying through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to qualify for a State Revolving Fund Loan. The Preliminary Designed Report estimated a project cost of $5,127,500. As a part of this project the Town performed a Project Needs Assessment (PNA) and is going through an Environmental Review.
Copies of the Project Needs Assessment are available for public review prior to the Public Hearing at the following location:
Community Center, Front Desk
715 E Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado.
Copies of the Environmental Assessment Report will be available at the time of the meeting.
The point of contact for the Buena Vista WTP is Shawn Williams, Public Works Director, 719-581-1049. All interested persons are invited to attend personally and provide input at the hearing. For written comments or questions submit on or before May 18th to swilliams@buenavistaco.gov, or mail to PO Box 2002, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211.
Town of Buena Vista
Shawn Williams
Public Works Director
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 21, 2022
