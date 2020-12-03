PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR THE
2020 THREE-MILE PLAN
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87323789160 and Passcode: 842075. The Board will consider the 2020 Three-Mile Plan for the Town of Buena Vista for the unincorporated areas within three miles of the Town’s perimeter, as required by and in conformance with Section 31-12-105(1)(e) of the Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S.).
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the virtual meeting. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 3, 2020
