PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider an ordinance amending Sections 16.5.3.4 and 17-74 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code concerning school impact fees/land dedications for schools for residential development. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Members of the Board of Trustees will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public is encouraged to attend virtually using Zoom which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode 971317 and meeting ID 880 7504 8459.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 5, 2022
