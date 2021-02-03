PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR PROPOSED
AMENDMENTS TO THE
MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider proposed Code Amendments to Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code by the addition of a new subsection 16.05.5.3.6 concerning water dedications and fees-in-lieu for development. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/94997591795 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Pin Number 1872210 and meeting ID 949 9759 1795.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
This notice was previously published in The Mountain Mail on January 29, 2021
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 4, 2021
